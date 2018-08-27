Alan Green On Fade To Black

August 28th 2018

To Be Or No t. T. o Be ?

It’s All About Karma



Alan Green was musical director for Davy Jones of The Monkees for twelve years and co-author with Jones of two best-selling, award-winning books, They Made A Monkee Out Of Me and Mutant Monkees.

Green’s first academic book, Dee-Coding Shakespeare, was initially published in 2010 but he withdrew it from the market-place because of new discoveries which he knew would have a huge impact on the eventual goal of opening the altar stone. He thought it would be better to wait and launch both books together, little suspecting those discoveries would take another six years to complete!

Now, finally, the story can be told. Book I was made publicly available in September, 2016. The follow-up, BardCode, will be released in mid 2018. The third in the series, The Shakespeare Equation, is slated to be ready in late 2018. With The Holy Trinity Solution Series almost under wraps, Green will return to finishing his musical, BARD, based on those much misunderstood love poems, Shakespeare’s Sonnets.

