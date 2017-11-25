Alexis Brooks On Fade To Black

November 28th 2017

Higher Journeys



Alexis Brooks is a #1 best-selling author, journalist, researcher and talk show host covering metaphysics, spirituality and new thought concepts.

Her work which explores consciousness, human potential, and the deeper characteristics of reality from a transcendental perspective, have been described by others as “lucid and easy to understand” in covering an otherwise complex and esoteric subject matter.

In addition to Alexis’ background in alternative media, she grew up in the entertainment industry as a teen print and runway model and is cousin to Grammy award winning jazz artist Nancy Wilson, who was also featured in Alexis’ book Conscious Musings, about her own “paranormal” encounters.

Her articles have been published both in print and online for over a decade. She has been featured in The Boston Globe, Spirit of Change Magazine, Wisdom Magazine, Fate Magazine and Women’s Business Boston.

Tonight we are going to cover all things supernatural, conspiracy and awakening that are most important to our community and world today… and Alexis really knows UFOs…so, get ready!

Website: http://www.higherjourneys.com/

