An0maly On Fade To Black
October 15th 2018
Sanity Is Still Legal
New Jersey raised. West Virginia affiliated. California living – An0maly is a groundbreaking news analyst, hip-hop artist, video producer & creative visionary. Combining elements of spirituality, philosophy & real life; An0maly has become a leading voice of this generation as well as a legendary rapper/poet.
- An0maly’s news analysis ( https://www.facebook.com/An0malyMusic ) has over 80 million views in 2017
- An0maly’s music ( http://www.legendary.vision/music/ ) has over 3.5 million views, 1 million downloads & has been featured on the History Channel.
- An0maly’s poetry ( http://www.legendary.vision/poetry/ ) has over 2 million views.
- An0maly reaches 7-30 million people weekly from Facebook, Instagram, Youtube & Twitter
Website: http://www.legendary.vision/