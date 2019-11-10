747-228-2051

Andrew Collins On Fade To Black November 11th

Andrew Collins On Fade To Black

November 11th, 2019

 

Denisovan Origins

 

Tonight our guest is author and researcher Andrew Collins to discuss his new book: Denisovan Origins: Hybrid Humans, Gobekli Tepe, and the Genesis of the Giants of Ancient America.

Andrew is a writer and historian and is the author of more than a dozen books that challenge the way we perceive the past. They include From the Ashes of Angels, Tutankhamen: The Exodus Conspiracy (co-authored with Chris Ogilvie Herald, The Cygnus Mystery and LightQuest, Göbekli Tepe: Genesis of the Gods and Atlantis In The Caribbean.

In 2008 Andrew and colleague Nigel Skinner Simpson discovered a previously unrecorded cave complex beneath the pyramids of Giza.

Website: http://www.andrewcollins.com/

 

 

