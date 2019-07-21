Annie Jacobsen On Fade To Black

July 23rd, 2019

Special Guest



Tonight, author, researcher, journalist and reporter, Annie Jacobsen is here to talk about her new book: Surprise, Kill, Vanish: The Secret History of CIA Paramilitary Armies, Operators, and Assassins. We will also discuss the Storm Area 51 Facebook event and her work with the TV series: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Annie is a 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist and the New York Times bestselling author of AREA 51, OPERATION PAPERCLIP, THE PENTAGON’S BRAIN, PHENOMENA, and SURPRISE, KILL, VANISH. Her books have been translated into nine languages. She also writes and produces TV (Tom Clancy’s JACK RYAN) and the forthcoming PHENOMENA (Amblin/Blumhouse).

Jacobsen graduated from St. Paul’s School and Princeton University where she served as Captain of the Princeton Women’s Varsity Ice Hockey Team.

Website: https://anniejacobsen.com/

