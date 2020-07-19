Paul Hynek On Fade To Black

July 21st, 2020

Artificial Intelligence



Tonight our guest is Paul Hynek and we are going to dive deep into the world of Artificial Intelligence. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Paul has worked in tech and entertainment and is currently a business consultant. Paul is also a former adjunct professor at Pepperdine University, and was a consultant for the History Channel series Project Blue Book, based on a real project to investigate UFOs from 1952 to 1969. Paul is the son of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astronomer who worked with the U.S. Air Force investigating UFO cases from 1948 to the end of Blue Book in 1969. Dr. J. Allen Hynek began his investigation with USAF as a skeptic, but by the time Blue Book ended, he was convinced some UFO cases posed a real mystery.

Websites:

https://www.history.com/shows/project-blue-book

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Hynek-UFO-Report-Authoritative-Cover-Up/dp/1590033035/ctoc

Premium Episode Download