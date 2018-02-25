Ashli On Fade To Black

February 25th 2018

ECETI: Bringing The Esoteric Into 3D Life



Ashli has spent over three decades studying healing modalities such as Kinesiology, Spiritual Kinesiology, Sound Healing, Flower Essences and more. Her journey has taken her to over 60 countries and to sacred sites such as Angkor Wat, Uluru, Machu Picchu, and Stonehenge to name a few.

For the past several years Ashli has been the General Manager at James Gilliland’s ECETI Ranch.

Ashli has an innate ability to bring the esoteric into 3D life. Through her own contact experiences – and the initiations of her personal spiritual journey – she is able to support and encourage others beyond the illusions of their limitations into their Self Mastery.

Ashli also conducts a weekly teleconference call and also does in-person and remote Spiritual Counseling Sessions. In these sessions she is often directed to guide clients through personalized channeled meditations.

Tonight we will discuss her life of contact, healing and what it’s like to witness ET craft nearly every day of the year.

Website: https://soultechgathering.com/



Premium Episode Download