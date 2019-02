Barbara Lamb On Fade To Black

February 26th, 2019

Special Guest



Tonight our special guest is Barbara Lamb – a licensed psychotherapist, hypnotherapist and regression therapist who has a wealth of knowledge on ET DNA and ET-Human Hybrid phenomenon. Barbara has conducted over 2,600 regressions with 1,750 people who have experienced various kinds of encounters with extraterrestrial and inter-dimensional beings. As one of the leading experts in this field, Barbara has spent over four decades in studies, research, practice and teaching.

Barbara has co-authored three books: Crop Circles Revealed, Alien Experiences and Meet The Hybrids.

In 2016, Barbara received the Lifetime Achievement Award for outstanding achievement in the field of ufology, from the International UFO Congress.

Barbara Lamb, MS, MFT, CHT, received her BA degree from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, her MS degree from University of Laverne in California, her License as a Marriage and Family Therapist in California, and her Certification as a Hypnotherapist from Hypnosis Motivation Institute.

Website: BarbaraLambMFT.com

