Bernhard Guenther On Fade To Black

July 19th 2017

Bernhard Guenther grew up in Munich, Germany and moved to California in 1994 to study drums and percussion at the ‘Percussion Institute of Technology’ (PIT), Los Angeles. His exploration into rhythm and music became a journey of self-discovery and healing which lead him to bodywork and the Healing Arts.

Being very emotionally sensitive and battling depression throughout his early life, Bernhard faced his shadow and fears. His personal healing process also inspired him to explore the mysteries and hidden knowledge surrounding our planet and humanity’s origins, questioning the roots of what constitutes “reality”, and how social (and spiritual) conditioning impacts upon our collective and individual search for truth, fulfillment and happiness in all aspects of life.

Bernhard’s blog “PIERCING THE VEIL OF REALITY” is a wide-ranging collection of essays, films, webinars and interviews… ranging from spirituality, shamanism, psychology, self-work, esotericism and history to the paranormal and hyperdimensional realities.

Bernhard feels that in order to make a shift in consciousness, we need to do the work to separate truth from lies, both within and without; and to bring the darkness to light whilst making the shadow conscious, so that we can truly heal, evolve, and grow… living up to our full soul potential and aligning with our individual purpose.

All of these values are pursued in order to achieve humanity’s collective emancipation, which involves every individual becoming fully-embodied sovereign Beings, playing our unique parts in this evolution of the heart-space, anchoring a higher frequency of love and compassion for self and others. Living in Topanga Canyon, California, Bernhard is working with individuals from all walks of life, helping them in their path of healing and wellness in person or over Skype via Integrative Bodywork, Holistic Coaching and transformational retreats.

