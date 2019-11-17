Billy Carson On Fade To Black

November 18th, 2019

Open Lines Week - Night One

This is night one of our Open-Lines Week on FADE to BLACK... four straight nights of your calls and questions with the some of the best and brightest minds of our community!

Tonight: Billy Carson



Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has over 2 million followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., and is the Best Selling Author of 'The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets'. He is an expert host on Deep Space, a new original streaming series by Gaia. This series explores the Secret Space Program, revealing extraordinary technologies and their potential origins. Billy Carson also serves as an expert host on Gaia’s original series, Ancient Civilizations.

Mr. Carson is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

Recently, Mr. Carson earned the Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T.

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/



