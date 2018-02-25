Billy Carson On Fade To Black

February 26th 2018

Compendium: The Emerald Tablets



Billy Carson is the founder of 4biddenknowledge and is an expert host on the new original streaming series by Gaia named Deep Space. The series is an exploration of the “Secret Space Program” and the types of technologies being used along with their potential origins.

Carson is also an expert host on Gaia’s original series, Ancient Civilizations.

Carson has combined forces with the top anomaly hunters in the world to form the United Family Of Anomaly Hunters(UFAH). Their mission is to provide enough evidence of past and present life on Earth, and other celestial bodies inside our own solar system, of technologies being used along with their potential origins. The group claims to have pioneered two new fields of science. Archeo-Astronomy and Astro-anthropology. Carson feels that these will be actual college courses in the not so distant future.

Billy is also the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Tonight we are going to discuss his new book: Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets. The book gives unique insight and understanding of the content that was authored by Thoth over 36,000 years ago.

Website: https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/

Premium Episode Download