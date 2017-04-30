Caroline Cory On Fade To Black

May 2nd 2017

Caroline Cory is a filmmaker, futurist, international speaker and the visionary author of best-selling books on Consciousness and Quantum Healing. As a child and throughout her life, Cory has had numerous otherworldly encounters, which led her to become deeply connected to spirituality, the study of Consciousness and the mechanics of the Universe.



Previously, Cory served as Creative Director and producer of global live and televised events at one of the largest broadcast media entities in the world. Despite possessing extraordinary extrasensory abilities, Cory kept her unique gifts to herself. However, years spent creating and overseeing traditional entertainment content ultimately compelled Cory to leave her executive position in favor of a more spiritually-fulfilling career that combined her artistic background and passions with quantum healing and elevated consciousness.

In 2010, Cory founded Omnium Media, an experiential immersive concept for planetariums that heightens viewers’ sensory perceptions producing profound transformative experiences.

Cory has also written, directed, and produced short and feature animated films and completed several feature and TV pilot screenplays. Her latest project, GODS AMONG US, studies the science of contact and otherworldly realities. In addition to writing and producing, Cory has appeared as a guest expert at major conferences and on television shows about supernatural phenomena including History Channel’s popular series ANCIENT ALIENS.

