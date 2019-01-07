Carolyn Ford On Fade To Black

January 8th, 2019

Guarding Einstein



Carolyn Ford is the guardian of Einstein the Ancient Crystal Skull of Consciousness the largest and one of the rarest artifacts in the world. She had kept him private for 22 years until in 2010 she was guided to share him with the world.

At 4 years old Carolyn had a Mystical experience of epic proportions. She now knows this is the moment she walked in to this body and began the preparations to share Einstein with the world. An Ancient Crystal Skull she took part in creating back in the beginning of humanities origins over 70,000 years ago.

She is a counselor and teacher and has helped thousands of people worldwide awaken to their true nature through the principles of the Human Design System.

Carolyn has studied with a variety of great teachers from around the world. This includes Hawaiian Kahuna, Morrnah Simeona, and various Shamanic studies.

Website: https://einsteinthecrystalskull.com/

Premium Episode Download