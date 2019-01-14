Chad Calek On Fade To Black

January 14th, 2019

“Two Face: The Grey”



Chad Calek has spent over 25 years investigating the world’s most haunted locations, in search for answers to the bizarre, the mysterious and the unexplained. Although known for capturing some of the most compelling evidence in the history of the paranormal field, Calek has also developed a reputation as a staunch “debunker” who has discovered rational explanations to many of the world’s most famous paranormal legends.

Chad Calek is the director and producer of the AMERICAN GHOST HUNTER documentary, which chronicled the Calek family’s 20-year battle with the paranormal, including Calek’s attempt to determine if his own mother’s alleged “possession” issues were authentic or merely a case of mistaken mental illness. Chad’s SIR NOFACE documentary, which chronicled the Australian government sanctioned paranormal investigation that led to the filming of a full-body apparition, now has a part two… the sequal is: Two Face: The Grey.

Tonight we will discuss what Two Face may be and what it’s like for Chad and his team to go from ghosts to the world of Ufology.

Website: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/twoface

Premium Episode Download