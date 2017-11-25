Chance Gardner On Fade To Black

November 27th 2017

Magical Egypt



Chance Gardner is a multi-award-winning graphic designer, 3d animator, cinematographer and editor. After a 20 year career producing motion graphics and on-air promo for major tv networks including 20th Century Fox, Paramount Studios and NBC/Universal, he retired from television in 2001 to make documentaries. HIs first documentary “Magical Egypt” became a cult classic and is still in wide circulation around the world.

After 15 years, Gardner has returned to the Magical Egypt project to produce the much anticipated Magical Egypt series 2, which features the iconic personalities from the original ME, plus a new generation of researchers and unorthodox thinkers, all united by a common fascination with the unexplained mysteries of the past.

Tonight we are going to talk about the making of Magical Egypt 1 and 2, lost history and civilizations, art, symbolism and what makes Egypt the most important piece of the puzzle that is still lost.

Website: http://www.magicalegypt.com/

Premium Episode Download