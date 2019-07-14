Chris Anatra On Fade To Black

July 17th, 2019

Mandela Effect



Last month a video was posted to YouTube with the CEO of a software company talking about the Mandela Effect.

That CEO was Christopher Anatra of NECS, Inc., a computer software technology company specializing in the unique needs of food distribution. Christopher started the company in 1987 as the original programmer of the application.

Tonight, with Chris, we are going to talk about the Mandela Effect, the quantum nature of our holographic universe, quantum computers and how to do business and learn from other versions of the multiverse.

Website: https://necs.com/

