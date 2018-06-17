Chris Medina On Fade To Black

June 19th 2018

Psychic Medium / Open Lines



Chris Medina is a natural born Psychic-Medium with Native American ancestry (Apache) born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. His earliest memory of having this 2nd sight was when he was about 3-4 years of age. Friends and family would come around and he would hear and see things about a certain person or persons that were so specific, telling them this information often came as a shock. Being so young, he could not understand why everyone else didn’t know or see the same things that he did.

The realization of what he could do made him understand how very different he was from most of the people that he encountered. It became apparent that he was seeing more than just faces and clothes on people. As he got older, his senses became stronger and the encounters were not always pleasant. He began to see energies, as well as the ability to hear certain things.

Tonight we are going to take your phone calls… so you can ask Chris ONE question… and get your answer!

Website: http://www.chrismedina.guide/

