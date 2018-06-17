Christina Contini On Fade To Black

June 18th 2018

Intuitive Energy: The Total Concept

Christina Contini had a massive heart attack that left her without hope of recovery. The doctors informed her family that she would live the remainder of her life in a vegetative state. The medical professionals are still baffled as to how Christine not only defied death, but came back to full consciousness and was able to work her own way back to her divine health. Through her own pursuit of studies, she also completely freed herself from multiple sclerosis.

Christine was raised Catholic and had no previous knowledge of the esoteric world. However, during the heart attack, Christine had a Near-Death Experience (NDE) which gave her access to the understanding of how energy works.



Christine is a healer, a speaker, a teacher, and the author of Death: Awakening to Life (the first of three books) in which she shares her amazing story and the knowledge she received after returning from beyond the veil.

Some of Christine’s specialties include Emotional Repair, Pain Release, Surgery Support and Subconscious Sublimation. Her primary methods are working with the Etheric Template, Electromagnetic Field, and Clear Channel Wellness with body, mind, brain, and spirit connections. Her talents include Communication (channel, medium, intuitive), Psychometry, Chakra and Energy Reading and Balancing.

Website: https://christinecontini.com/

