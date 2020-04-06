Chuck Zukowski On Fade To Black

April 7th, 2020

Bigfoot And UFO's



Tonight, our guest is Chuck Zukowski and we are going to discuss Bigfoot and UFOs across America!

Chuck is a Principal IC Mask Design Engineering Consultant with his company, Zukowski Consulting. He has over 30 years in Graphic Mix Signal Microchip design and is a former Reserve Deputy Sheriff with El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, Colorado (2002 to February 2011).

For about 35 years Chuck has been researching and investigating the UFO/Paranormal phenomenon and in 2016, Ben Mezrich released his book, “The 37th Parallel”. This book was written about Chuck and his life involved with the UFO phenomenon. It was a New York Times best seller for 2 months and has been optioned for a movie with Warner Bros/New Line Cinema.

Chuck hosted his own TV show on the Travel Channel called, “Alien Highway” and hosts his website UFOnut.com, “Unconventional Flying Objects Non-Human Unrecognizable Technologies.”

Website: http://www.ufonut.com/



