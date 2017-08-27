Clifford Mahooty On Fade To Black

August 29th 2017

Zuni Prophesies

Clifford Mahooty is a member of the Zuni Pueblo Indian Tribe of New Mexico. Mahooty is a retired civil/environmental engineer (BSCE-NMSU-1969) and worked in many projects with Shell Oil Company, US Federal Government in Environmental justice for Indian tribes, Tribal housing projects in the USPHS as a commissioned officer in water, waste water, and EPA enforcement in environmental compliance. Mahooty is active in the Zuni orders of the Kachina, Galaxy Medicine Society, Sun Clan leadership, and is a wisdom keeper of the Zuni history.

Tonight we will address ancient Zuni, Hopi and other tribal prophesy concerning prophesy and eventual disclosure. There is much misinformation and misinterpretation of Native American prophesy, and our conversation will set the record straight.

