Clifford Stone On Fade To Black

September 19th 2018

Special Guest



Clifford Stone joins us and we discuss his entire life of research and involvement with UFO recovery, interaction and disclosre of FOIA documents.

Today our community is talking about Disclosure more than ever before- but how close were we to actual government revealing the truth about UFOs and ET contact in the past?

Tonight, Clifford will bring forward his information and documents that reveal how the US Govt and our military was ready and willing to announce to the public that ET was here and contact has been made.

Clifford is a decorated Vietnam combat veteran who served 22 years, Stone claims that he led a double life from the late 60’s through his retirement in 1990. While officially assigned to an “NBC” Team (nuclear, biological and chemical retrieval and abatement detail), he asserts that he also served on Top Secret UFO crash retrieval missions where he had physical contact with downed ET craft and interactions with captured non-human life forms.

The official NBC Team assignment allegedly served as a cover for those highly secretive and compartmentalized operations. Over a period of nearly 40 years, Stone has amassed one of the largest private collections of authentic government documents clearly establishing the hard reality of the UFO phenomenon.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Clifford-Stone-322630604413960/

Premium Episode Download