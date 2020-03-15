Coronavirus - Open-Lines On Fade To Black

March 17th, 2020

COVID-19



Tonight we will cover the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus and open up the phone lines to answer all of your questions.

We will continue our complete coverage on all of the local, national, and worldwide headlines and keep you informed on all of the information that you need.

With the entire world seeming to shut down and everyone is staying at home, we thought the best thing to do is to reach out to all of you, open up the phone lines and have a community conversation about your concerns, what you are doing at home and in your local area, your thoughts on the media, the way our government is responding to the emergency and of course: Did you purchase your supply of toilet paper???

