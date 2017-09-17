Dale Harder On Fade To Black

September 18th 2017

Pleiadian Contact



Dale Harder worked for NASA Lewis Research Center for 12 yrs as an engineer and Metrologist and also worked on the Space Shuttle at Kennedy Space Center and trained in Houston, Texas.

After NASA, Dale went to work for Honeywell Aerospace in 1997 as a Radar Specialist and Metrologist.

Today, Harder owns two businesses: HHR Lasers, Inc. and HHR Exotic Speakers. He has been in the UFO field for more than 45 years and has had regular visitations by ET craft. Dale is an officer for Cleveland Ufology Project (CUP) the oldest UFO club and MUFON group in the world. He is an experiencer and has worked with most of the known names in Ufology.

Tonight we are going to discuss his contact, sightings and the Pleiadian craft he has been researching for the last 45 years.

Websites:

http://www.hhr-exoticspeakers.com/

http://www.hhr-lasers.com/

