Damon T. Berry On Fade To Black

September 19th 2017

The Forever Time



Damon T. Berry, is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer best known for writing and directing “The Knowledge Of The Forever Time”. A documentary film series that has completely rewritten the history of mankind… it explores and reveals ancient knowledge in a way that no one ever has before.

Damon began his professional career as a radio broadcaster and then accepted a position with The Walt Disney Company where he would learn the art of script writing and movie making.

While visiting the ancient pyramids in Egypt he experienced a powerful transformation of psyche and self, and this experience was so life altering that he returned to the United States and began writing.

He created the film series “The Forever Time”… One through eight… Each episode is called, “An Invitation”; as each episode is an invitation to a new age of man, a new age of earth, and the age of enlightenment.

Tonight we will discuss the completion of the series and how it has transformed him and what the message means to all of humanity.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvI6MBlMf2gTMo0Qe3w143A

Premium Episode Download