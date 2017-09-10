Dane Wiggington On Fade To Black

September 11th 2017

Manipulation, Objectives And Agendas

Dane Wigington has a background in solar energy. He is a former employee of Bechtel Power Corp. and was a licensed contractor in California and Arizona.

His personal residence was featured in a cover article on the world’s largest renewable energy magazine, Home Power. He owns a large wildlife preserve next to Lake Shasta in Northern California.

Dane focused his efforts and energy on the geoengineering issue when he began to lose very significant amounts of solar uptake due to ever-increasing “solar obscuration” caused from the aircraft spraying as he also noted significant decline in forest health and began testing and research into the geoengineering issue about a decade ago.

He is the lead researcher for http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org and has investigated all levels of geoengineering, solar radiation management, and global ionosphere heaters like HAARP. Dane has appeared on an extensive number of interviews and films to explain the environmental dangers we face on a global level from the ongoing climate engineering assault.

Tonight we are going to discuss all of the recent global weather and disasters…from the current wildfires, hurricanes and earthquakes…what is causing them and is there anything we can do about it…and much more.

Website: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org

