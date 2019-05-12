Dane Wigington On Fade To Black

May 13th, 2019

Geoengineering Watch



Dane Wigington has a background in solar energy. He is a former employee of Bechtel Power Corp. and was a licensed contractor in California and Arizona. He has been engaged in constant climate/geoengineering research for the last 15 years.

His personal residence was feature in a cover article on the world’s largest renewable energy magazine, Home Power. He owns wildlife preserve next to Lake Shasta in northern California.

Dane put all his focus, efforts and energy researching the climate engineering issue when he began to lose very significant amounts of solar uptake due to the ever-increasing “solar obscuration” caused from jet aircraft spraying in the skies above his mountain-top home. He also noted a significant decline in forest health was occurring and appeared to be accelerating. Extensive testing and research into the geoengineering issue was commenced and has continued since 2002.

He is the lead researcher for www.geoengineeringwatch.org and has investigated all levels of geoengineering from Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering (SAG) to Solar Radiation Management (SRM), to ionosphere heater facilities like HAARP. Dane has appeared numerous films, and radio interviews in an effort to educate the public on the extremely dire environmental and health dangers we face from the ongoing global climate intervention programs. Dane lives in Shasta County, California.

Website: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/



