Dannion Brinkley On Fade To Black

November 15th 2017

Dannion Brinkley is author of The Secrets of the Light, Saved by the Light, and At Peace in the Light. He is loved and respected worldwide for his inspirational lectures on the Near-Death Experience, Palliative and Hospice Care, Complementary and Alternative Healing Practices, and Self-Awareness.

Having survived numerous brushes with death, Dannion is an expert in the dying process. He was struck twice by lightning and has since survived heart failure, open-heart surgery, ruptured subdural hematomas, brain surgery, and a massive grand maul seizure. That first lightning strike radically changed his life. Dannion became a hospice and nursing home volunteer. In the past 25 years of volunteer service, he has been at the bedside of over 600 people at the point of death, and more than 2000 during their final days, accruing more than 32,000 hours of service.

Tonight we are going to talk about live after death… our country… and what really happened in Las Vegas and Steven Paddock.

