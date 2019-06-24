David Icke On Fade To Black

June 26th, 2019

Renegade – Feature Film



Tonight, our guest is the ground-breaking Author & Public Speaker, David Icke.

Describing himself as the most controversial speaker and author in the world, David Icke has written many books explaining his position, dubbed “New Age conspiracism”, and has attracted a substantial following across the political spectrum. His book, The Biggest Secret, has been called the conspiracy theorist’s Rosetta Stone.

Today his books are read all over the world and his speaking events are watched by thousands on every continent. Why? Because what he has been so derided for saying is now happening in world events, and even mainstream scientists are concluding that reality is indeed a simulation.

We are also going to discuss Renegade – The Life Story of David Icke -a Feature Film about the life and work of David Icke that has just been released by the Orchard… which is now 1091 Films.

Renegade, shot in 4 countries through the summer of 2018 brings his work and life to a new level, this is a film that will go down in history.

Website: http://www.davidicke.com

Premium Episode Download