David Icke On Fade To Black

July 28th, 2020

"New Age Conspiracism"



Tonight, our guest is the ground-breaking author and public speaker, David Icke. Tonight we are going to discuss his new about to be released book and we need his view about what may really be going on with this very real situation that is gripping the entire planet with no end in sight.

Describing himself as the most controversial speaker and author in the world, David Icke has written many books explaining his position, dubbed “New Age conspiracism”, and has attracted a substantial following across the political spectrum. His book, The Biggest Secret, has been called the conspiracy theorist’s Rosetta Stone.

Today his books are read all over the world and his speaking events are watched by thousands on every continent. Why? Because what he has been so derided for saying is now happening in world events, and even mainstream scientists are concluding that reality is indeed a simulation.

