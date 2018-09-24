Dean Radin, PhD On Fade To Black

September 27th 2018

Special Guest





Tonight with Dean Radin, we’ll begin with a brief history of magic over the centuries (what was called magic two thousand years ago is turning out to be scientific fact today), a review of the scientific evidence for magic, a series of simple but effective magical techniques and the vision of a scientifically-informed magic explaining why magic will play a key role in frontiers of science.

Dean Radin, PhD, is Chief Scientist at the INSTITUTE OF NOETIC SCIENCES (IONS). Before joining the research staff at IONS in 2001, he held appointments at AT&T Bell Labs, Princeton University, University of Edinburgh, and SRI International. He is author or coauthor of over 250 technical and popular articles, three dozen book chapters, and three books including the award-winning The Conscious Universe (HarperOne, 1997), Entangled Minds (Simon & Schuster, 2006), and the 2014 Silver Nautilus Book Award winner, SUPERNORMAL (Random House, 2013).

Websites:

https://www.noetic.org/

https://www.amazon.com/Real-Magic-Ancient-Science-Universe/dp/1524758825

Premium Episode Download