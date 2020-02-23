Deep Prasad On Fade To Black

February 25th, 2020



Our guest tonight is Deep Prasad, the CEO of ReactiveQ, is one the great young minds in science, and also offers a professional perspective in the UFO field.

Tonight we are going to discuss UFOs, his own experiences and the current state of the phenomenon.

Deep and his company are aiming to create the world’s first quantum computer, as well as work on producing superconductors and meta materials. Prasad is also an avid UFO advocate and tonight we'll discuss ET and much, much more. Part of ReactiveQ’s mission statement is that they are “actively engaged with engineers from TESLA, Lockheed Martin, Volkswagen and NASA in order to validate solution.”

Website: https://www.reactiveq.io/

