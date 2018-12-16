Derrel Sims On Fade To Black

December 18th 2018

Special Guest



Derrel Sims The Alien Hunter is the world’s leading expert on alien abductions. His 38+ years of field research has focused on physical evidence, and led to his groundbreaking discoveries of alien implants and alien fluorescence.

Sims is also a compassionate and skilled therapist who has helped hundreds of experiencers all over the world come to terms with what they’ve witnessed.

Tonight Darrel will give us an update on recent developments in his most provocative ongoing cases, which include recent examples that support his discovery of alien fluorescence (a kind of indelible alien “fingerprint”), anomalous hand prints, medical complications following alien contact, possible implants in, and alleged alien biological residue.

Website: http://alienhunter.org



