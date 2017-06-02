On Fade To Black

June 7th 2017

The Mass meditation Initiative



Disclosure Fest is designed to raise the vibration of humanity through a united connection of live music, visual arts, meditations, sound healing, workshops/lectures, interactive experiences and exposure to local and global brands. The goal is to reach like-minded seekers of truth and those new to disclosure topics such as historical and esoteric information, health and wellness breakthroughs, future science and technology and the power of intention through meditation that connects our world through unity for environmental awareness and humanitarian initiatives.

Disclosure Fest is rolling out a series of events in 2017, partnering with California State Parks for “The Mass Meditation Initiative”, an event free and

open to the public on Saturday June 17, 2017 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Downtown LA.

Tonight we will talk with the organizers of the event, some of the amazing speakers and tell you how you can get free tickets…

Website: https://disclosurefest.com/

