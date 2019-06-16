DisclosureFest Special On Fade To Black
June 28th, 2019
Mass Meditation Initiative
Tonight is our annual DisclosureFest Special featuring Nassim Haramein, Billy Carson, Jason Quitt and Michael Tellinger and co-host, Adrian Vallera.
DisclosureFest is taking place this Saturday, June 22, 2019 in downtown Los Angeles at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.
DisclosureFest Foundation is a multi-cultural, community-based nonprofit platform. The Foundation unites heart centered, like-minded people in an effort to raise consciousness, provide education on health and wellness and create awareness of global, environmental and humanitarian initiatives with on-going volunteer based programs.
This is the 3rd annual community supported conscious gathering, The Mass Meditation Initiative in The City of Angels and is expected to draw around 15,000 attendees.
Mass-meditation, music, food, speakers, yoga and a film festival… all on a beautiful Saturday in the park!
Website: https://disclosurefest.org/