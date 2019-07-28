Don Schmitt On Fade To Black

July 29th, 2019

Don Schmitt is the former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago where he served as Director of Special Investigations for 10 years. Prior to that time, he was a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek and the art director for the International UFO Reporter. Schmitt graduated from MATC with a degree in Commercial Art and graduated cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in Liberal Arts. He is currently taking graduate courses in Criminal Justice. He and Tom Carey, his partner of 18 years, have already outlined their next writing collaboration – on the Roswell Incident of 1947. He is author of hundreds of articles about UFOs as well as the co-author of five best-selling books UFO Crash at Roswell, The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell, Witness To Roswell, Witness to Roswell: Revised Addition, and Inside the Real Area 51; The Secret History of Wright Patterson.



Tonight we are going to discuss his new book, co-authored with Tom Carey: UFO Secrets Inside Wright-Patterson: Eyewitness Accounts from the Real Area 51. Wright-Patterson AFB is the location of ongoing research projects at the forefront of advanced aircraft studies and serves as the focal point of investigations into UFOs.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1938875184/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

