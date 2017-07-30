Don Schmitt On Fade To Black

August 2nd 2017

Coverup In Rosewell



Don Schmitt is the former co-director of the J. Allen Hynek Center for UFO Studies in Chicago where he served as Director of Special Investigations for 10 years. Prior to that time, he was a special investigator for the late Dr. J. Allen Hynek and the art director for the International UFO Reporter. Schmitt graduated from MATC with a degree in Commercial Art and graduated cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in Liberal Arts. He is currently taking graduate courses in Criminal Justice. He and Tom Carey, his partner of 18 years, have already outlined their next writing collaboration – on the Roswell Incident of 1947. He is author of hundreds of articles about UFOs as well as the co-author of five best-selling books UFO Crash at Roswell, The Truth About the UFO Crash at Roswell, Witness To Roswell, Witness to Roswell: Revised Addition, and Inside the Real Area 51; The Secret History of Wright Patterson.

Tonight we are going to discuss his new book: Coverup at Roswell.

Book: Cover-Up At Roswell

Premium Episode Download