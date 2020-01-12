Dr. Daniel Estulin On Fade To Black

January 15th, 2020

Conceptual Intelligence



Tonight we discuss the history of the Bilderberg Group with our guest, Daniel Estulin. Who is really making the decisions that shape our world today? Tonight we'll try and find the answers on F2B.

Dr. Daniel Estulin is a preeminent historian of the global elite and Ph.D. of conceptual intelligence. He is focused on defining the future and exposes world dynamics and agendas. He provides the information, tools, and motivation necessary to inspire and catalyze the shift we as humanity have to make. In doing so, his work strengthens movements, ensures a more just system, and brings us closer to the promise of democracy. In his international best seller, The True Story of the Bilderberg Group, which has sold 7.6 million copies in 68 countries and been translated into 48 languages, Dr. Estulin was the first man to publicly expose this shadowy cabal of some of the world’s most powerful behind the scenes manipulators.

Website: https://english.danielestulin.com/



