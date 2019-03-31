Dr. Heather Lynn On Fade To Black

April 3rd, 2019



Dr. Heather Lynn is an author, historian, and renegade archaeologist, on a quest to uncover the truth behind ancient mysteries. She holds numerous degrees and certificates in both history and archaeology and is a member of professional organizations, including: the American Historical Association, the Society for Historical Archaeology (SHA), Association of Ancient Historians, and the World Archaeological Congress.



She left a life in academia to pursue her fascination with the unexplained and now investigates ancient mysteries, lost civilizations, hidden history, ancient aliens, and the occult. Heather’s work exposes our hidden history, challenging the accepted narrative found in mainstream history books. In addition to appearances on radio programs like Coast to Coast AM and Fade to Black, Heather has been a historical consultant for television programs, including History’s Ancient Aliens.

Tonight we’ll talk about her new book: Evil Archaeology and dive deep into demons, possession, sinister artifacts and guresome archaelogical discoveries.

Website: http://www.drheatherlynn.com/



