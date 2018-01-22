Dr. Judith Orloff On Fade To Black

January 23rd 2018

The Empath's Guide To Survival



Judith Orloff, MD is the NY Times bestselling author of The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People. Dr. Orloff is a psychiatrist, an empath and intuitive healer, and is on the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty. She synthesizes the pearls of traditional medicine with cutting edge knowledge of intuition, energy, and spirituality. Dr. Orloff also specializes in treating empaths and highly sensitive people in her private practice.

Dr. Orloff passionately believes that the future of medicine involves integrating mind, body, and spirit to achieve total wellness. Dr. Orloff’s work has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, the Oprah Magazine and USA Today.

