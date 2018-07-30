On Fade To Black

July 31st 2018

Identified Flying Objects: An Academic Approach To The UFO Phenomenon



Dr. Michael P. Masters is a professor of biological anthropology at Montana Tech in Butte, Montana. He received a Ph.D. in Anthropology from The Ohio State University in 2009, where he specialized in hominin evolutionary anatomy, archaeology, and bio-medicine.

Over the years, Dr. Masters has developed a broad academic background, which began studying physics and astronomy at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, with further undergraduate and graduate coursework in astrobiology, astronomy and physics, along with a perennial review of developments in classical and quantum physics regarding our ever-evolving understanding of time and time travel.

In his forthcoming book Identified Flying Objects, Dr. Masters cautiously examines the premise that “UFOs” and “Aliens,” if real, may simply be our distant human descendants, using the anthropological tool of time travel to visit and study us, as members of their own hominin evolutionary past.

Through a holistic analysis of human evolution, astronomy, astrobiology, and the physics of time and time travel, Identified Flying Objects explores how the continuation of long-term evolutionary trends in human culture and biology on this planet, may ultimately result in us becoming the ones piloting these disc-shaped craft, which are likely the very devices that allow our future progeny to venture backward across the landscape of time.

Website: http://idflyobj.com/

Premium Episode Download