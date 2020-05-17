Dr. Robert M. Shoch On Fade To Black

May 20th, 2020





Tonight is our Gobekli Tepe Special Event with Robert Schoch! We will be talking about his recent trip and documentary to the historic site, it's history and the recent media coverage about how geometry was used in it's contruction over 10,000 years ago.

Dr. Robert M. Schoch, a full-time faculty member at the College of General Studies at Boston University since 1984, earned his Ph.D. in Geology and Geophysics at Yale University, his M.S. and M.Phil. in Geology and Geophysics from Yale, as well as degrees in Anthropology (B.A.) and Geology (B.S.) from George Washington University.

In the early 1990s, Dr. Schoch along with John Anthony West, recast the date of the Great Sphinx of Egypt from 2,600 BC back to 10,500 BC… by demonstrating that the monument has been heavily eroded by water despite the fact that its location on the edge of the Sahara has endured hyper-arid climactic conditions for the past 5,000 years.

Dr. Schoch revealed to the world that mankind’s history is greater and older than previously believed.

Tonight we are going to talk about his new documentary film project, cover his latest research into our past, lost civilizations and the lastest news from Giza, Egypt.

Website: https://www.robertschoch.com/

