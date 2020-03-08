Dr. Robert W. McGwier On Fade To Black

March 10th, 2020



Tonight our guest is Bob McGuier and we'll be discussing AI and UFOs.

Bob is one of the world's top researchers in the field of Artificial Intelligence and has been leading the way using computer technology to help detect UFOs/UAPs in the skies over the United States.

He got his BSEE Electrical Engineering and BS Applied Math from Auburn University, and his PhD in Applied Mathematics from Brown University.

McGuier worked at Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque starting in 1977 and was faculty Auburn University 1984-1986, Institute for Defense Analyses, Center for Communications Research from 1986-2011.

Currently, Bob is faculty at Virginia Tech from 2011 as Professor and Chief Scientist of the Ted and Karyn Hume Center for National Security and Technology.

Founded three companies: Hawkeye 360, Inc, Federated Wireless, Inc., and is the president of the UAP Tracking Network, Inc.

Website: http://www.uaptn.com



