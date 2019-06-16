Dr. Steven Greer On Fade To Black

June 27th, 2019

The Wilson UFO Leaked Documents



Last week a major document leak was exposed to the UFO community… the documents contained a transcript of a conversation between Eric Davis and Rear Admiral Thomas Wilson that took place in a car behind the EG&G building in Las Vegas.

Dr. Steven Greer is featured a couple of times in the document, having attended a meeting at the Pentagon in April, 1997 and the subject at that meeting was UFOs.

Tonight, our guest is Dr. Greer and we are going to discuss the document, the Pentagon meeting and how the government and it’s agencies present the UFO question to the public.

Steven M. Greer, MD is Founder of The Disclosure Project, The Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI), The Orion Project and Sirius Technology Advanced Research, LLC.

His National Press Club Disclosure Event in May, 2001 and the webcast had 250,000 people waiting online – the largest webcast in the history of the National Press Club at that time.

He has worked for 20 years to bring together the scientists, inventors and leaders in society to advance new clean technology energy systems.

Greer is the author of four books and multiple DVDs on the UFO/ET subject including the documentary, Sirius and has appeared on CBS, the BBC, The Discovery Channel, the History channel, The Ancient Aliens series, and the movie, Thrive.

His latest film, “Unacknowledged : An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History” premiered in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017… and was one of the most watched documentaries of the last two years.

