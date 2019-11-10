Ed Nightingale On Fade To Black

November 13th, 2019



2019 is the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci... and tonight, Ed Nightingale is going to present his research on how Leonardo composed 20 of his paintings with an overlay of the Giza Template.

In his book, The Giza Template: The Leo, Orion Relationship, Nightingale explained the significant astronomical aspects of the Giza Plateau and the Template being used in architecture, great works of art, symbolism, and heraldry, from the days of its construction to the present day.

Website: http://www.thegizatemplate.com/



