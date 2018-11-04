Edward Nightingale On Fade To Black

November 5th 2018

The Giza Template: Heavens Measure



Edward Nightingale’s new book, The Giza Template: The Leo, Orion Relationship, explains the significant astronomical aspect of the Giza Plateau.

The Leo Orion Relationship demonstrates how the measurements of the movements of celestial bodies were precisely recorded at Giza and, literally written in the stars as asterisms or pictures that tell a story of the cyclical nature of the world that we inhabit and how our ancient ancestors were warning us of the cyclical climatic disruptions associated with specific geometric alignments within the cyclical movements of Leo, Orion, Sirius, and the Pleiades.

Tonight, Edward is going to discuss his latest research and reveal the Seasons of the Great Year… the celestial alignments with the Great year and how the timing is in step with major events throughout history.

Website: http://www.thegizatemplate.com/

