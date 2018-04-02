Emery Smith On Fade To Black

April 3rd 2018

Coast to Coast NSA Voices?



Emery Smith appeared on Coast to Coast AM this past Saturday with Jimmy Church… and there were many ‘voices’ and interference during the broadcast that were heard by half of the worldwide audience… the other half heard nothing.

Who was doing it and why?

Tonight, Emery is back on FADE to BLACK for this very special broadcast to discuss the events of Saturday, March 31/April 1st 2018 on C2C.

Emery Smith is a US Air Force veteran with a long history of assignments in highly classified, deep-black covert operations. He has been directly involved in autopsying over 3000 different species of extra-terrestrials.

Additionally, he has personally witnessed multiple crashed UFOs in possession of the military and has studied their composition and operational characteristics.

There are many fascinating and direct correlations between Emery’s testimony and those of other insiders, authors and researchers.

He has appeared in the film Sirius and Cosmic Disclosure for Gaia TV.

Websites:

https://emerysmith.net/

https://www.facebook.com/emery.smith.921677



Premium Episode Download