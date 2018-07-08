Emery Smith On Fade To Black

July 10th 2018

Time Travel Technology



Emery Smith is a US Air Force veteran with a long history of assignments in highly classified, deep-black covert operations.

Emery’s “moon lighting” job at both Sandia National Laboratory facilities and Los Alamos National Laboratory facilities led to him being directly involved in lab work and 3000 tissue samples of extra-terrestrials.

Mr. Smith eventually worked at facilities all over the world, due to the varying surgical experience and intense knowledge of biologics and genetics he gathered during his time working and studying on base, in the field, and at the hospitals.

Additionally, he has personally witnessed multiple crashed UFOs in possession of the military and has studied their composition and operational characteristics.

Tonight we are going to discuss Portals and Time-travel… what technology and projects that the Dept of Defense may currently be engaged and working on.

