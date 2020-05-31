Eric Raines On Fade To Black

June 2nd, 2020

Unleasing Natural Humanity



Tonight, our guest is Eric Raines and we'll cover how to deal with our emotions during the corona-virus crisis and the George Floyd protests that are gripping our nation.

Eric was awakened after an intense energetic activation in 2012 when he became aware of the energetic implantation and parasitic construct, by direct observation. The experience led him on a journey to self discovery. This, coupled with ample real world practice, allowed him to gain a deep understanding of this invasive system, how to promote self protection through daily practices, and how to remove these false constructs from himself and others.

Eric currently implements energetic tools ranging from parasite/implant removal, meridian clearing/balancing, crystalline organ rejuvenation, theta healing, soul fragment retrieval, remote lymphatic work, and GoldenLight energy work. Physical based practices such as Quantum Pause Breathing, Reverse Breathing, self lymphatic massage, Cycle Stretching, Chi Kung (Qigong), and meditation are also used.

Eric considers it his duty, his life's purpose, to share this information with the world, to free all of humanity from the ravages of this system and to help create a world filled with Love, community and light.

Website: https://www.unleashingnaturalhumanity.com/



Premium Episode Download