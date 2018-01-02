Eric Raines On Fade To Black

January 2nd 2018

Natural Humanity



After an intense energetic activation in 2012, Eric became aware of the energetic implantation and parasitic construct, by direct observation. His subsequent search for answers about this experience led him on a journey to self discovery. This discovery, coupled with ample real world practice, allowed him to gain a deep understanding of this invasive system, how to promote self protection through daily practices, and how to remove these false constructs from himself and others.

Constantly expanding his repertoire of tools, Eric currently implements energetic tools ranging from parasite/implant removal, meridian clearing/balancing, crystalline organ rejuvenation, theta healing, soul fragment retrieval, remote lymphatic work, and GoldenLight energy work. Physical based practices such as Quantum Pause Breathing, Reverse Breathing, self lymphatic massage, Cycle Stretching, Chi Kung (Qigong), and meditation are also used. Eric is an ardent advocate of aiding the entire human race to achieve their full, natural potential.

Eric is called to teaching as many as he can. As a receiver of this hidden esoteric knowledge, Eric considers it his duty, his life’s purpose, to share this information with the world, to free all of humanity from the ravages of this system and to help create a world filled with Love, community and light.

