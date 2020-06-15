747-228-2051

Facebook AMA On Fade To Black June 15th

Facebook AMA On Fade To Black

June 15th, 2020

 

Ask Me Anything

 

Tonight is our Facebook AMA exclusively with our FB Radio Page audience. We've already done AMA's with Twitter and YouTube and tonight, as promised, is for everyone on the Jimmy Church Radio company page where we broadcast our stream each night.

So, post your questions in the comments during the broadcast and each one will be answered, in order, all night long.

You can join our FB radio page here: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyChurchRadio/

 

 

